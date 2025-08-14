Mumbai, August 14: Producer-actor-director Sachin Pilgaonkar, who predominantly works in Marathi and Hindi cinema, has made a revelation about the sets of the iconic Hindi film ‘Sholay’. The senior actor recently spoke with IANS ahead of the 50th anniversary of ‘Sholay’. He clarified that while there were no vanity vans during the shoot of the film, the actors were given well-furnished and fully air-conditioned make-up rooms that were installed in the huts.

These huts were also used in the frames of the film as the huts of the villages when the dacoits ransack the village. He told IANS, “There was no vanity van. But the father of vanity van was there. You have seen ‘Sholay’, then you would have also seen the entire village, Ramnagaram? It wasn’t an actual village, it was a set.All those huts you see, outside they looked like the huts. Inside, there were well-furnished, air-conditioned make-up rooms. All of them”. ‘Never Expected Basanti To Become Iconic’: Hema Malini Remembers ‘Sholay’ on Film’s 50th Anniversary, Recalls Dharmendra’s Contribution to Veeru’s Character.

He added, “Washroom, all facilities, everything that is available in a 5-star hotel was there in those huts. It was inside every hut. And one of those huts, that is, a make-up room, was given to me. And I felt very happy at that time”. ‘Sholay’ is considered as the first Western Spaghetti film of Hindi cinema. It starred an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar, A. K. Hangal, Sachin and Hema Malini. 50 Years of ‘Sholay’: Restored Version Iconic Bollywood Classic Film to Screen at Toronto International Film Festival 2025 on September 6.

Sachin essayed the role of Rahim chacha's son, who gets killed by Gabbar in the film. The film is considered as one of the greatest movies in Hindi cinema for its grandeur, performances, technical brilliance, action, music and direction. It was top of the British Film Institute's 2002 poll of "Top 10 Indian Films" of all time. The film was written by the legendary screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, and went on to become one of longest running films of Indian cinema.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2025 06:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).