It’s Aneet Padda’s birthday and Bollywood fans can’t stop talking about the breakout star of Saiyaara. The 22-year-old actress, born on October 14, 2002, in Amritsar, Punjab is being hailed as the “new national crush” and for good reason. With her expressive eyes, easy charm and raw talent, Aneet has become one of the most promising new faces in Indian cinema. ‘Saiyaara’: Who Are Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda? Smashing New Bollywood Couple Impresses in Mohit Suri’s Film – Know All About the Actors.

Aneet Padda Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneet Padda (@aneetpadda_)

Early Life and Education

Aneet grew up in Amritsar and completed her schooling at Spring Dale Senior School. Later, she graduated in Political Science (with a minor in English) from Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi. Describing herself as a “dreamer who didn’t stop trying,” Aneet once admitted she wasn’t always confident about pursuing acting. “For the longest time, I told myself, ‘You are so silly for even wanting to do anything about this.’ I stopped dreaming for a while,” she told Cosmopolitan India.

Career Beginnings

Before becoming the Saiyaara sensation, Aneet worked in commercials for top brands like Nescafe, Amazon, Cadbury and Paytm. She first appeared on the big screen in 2022 in Kajol’s film Salaam Venky, playing the role of Nandini. In 2024, she impressed audiences with her role as Roohi Ahuja in Nitya Mehra’s Amazon Prime Series Big Girls Don’t Cry, which gave her critical recognition and industry attention.

The Big Break: ‘Saiyaara’

Aneet’s major breakthrough came when Mohit Suri cast her as the lead in Saiyaara, opposite Ahaan Panday, under Yash Raj Films. She plays Vaani Batra, a spirited girl caught in a musical love story. The film’s success turned her into an overnight sensation and one of Bollywood’s most promising newcomers.

Aneet Padda Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneet Padda (@aneetpadda_)

Audition Struggles and Hustle

Her journey wasn’t easy. Aneet revealed she faced rejection and scams early on while searching for auditions online. “Almost every production house in the Hindi film industry has my audition tape, a terrible biodata and Snapchat filter pictures,” she laughed. She also sent over 50–70 cold emails to casting agencies during the pandemic, determined to get noticed.

Personal Life and Family

Aneet comes from a middle-class Jatt Sikh family. Her father is Sukhjit Padda, and her mother Navdeep Padda has been her biggest supporter. Despite having no film connections, Aneet moved to Mumbai to chase her dream. She’s also a music lover who wrote a song called Masoom and enjoys playing the guitar. In her downtime, she loves traveling and spending time with her pets. And yes her fondness for Maggi is real! Fans adore her “happy dance” videos while eating her customised Maggi loaded with veggies, paneer and cheese. Aneet Padda has not publicly disclosed any romantic relationships she’s often linked with her Saiyaara co-star Ahaan Panday.

Aneet Padda’s Net Worth

As of 2025, Aneet Padda’s estimated net worth is INR 50 lakh to INR 1 crore, thanks to her film roles, brand commercials and music ventures.

Upcoming Projects

After the blockbuster success of Saiyaara, Aneet is gearing up for two exciting films a courtroom drama titled Nyaya directed by Nitya Mehra and a horror-comedy Shakti Shalini from the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

Social Media and Fame

Aneet may not be very active on Instagram, but her followers keep growing, she currently has over 3.3 million followers (@aneetpadda_), where she posts only work-related updates. Even before her film’s release, fans fell in love with her grounded energy and authentic smile.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2025 12:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).