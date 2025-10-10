Actress Aneet Padda, who gained recognition this year with the hit movie Saiyaara alongside Ahaan Panday, has recently found herself at the center of controversy after an old video resurfaced online. The clip, shot during the filming of her Amazon Prime series Big Girls Don’t Cry, shows Aneet singing and dancing to the popular Urdu poem ‘Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua’, a prayer written by Muhammad Iqbal and often recited in schools. After ‘Saiyaara’ Success, Aneet Padda To Star in Maneesh Sharma’s Punjab-Set Romantic Drama Backed by YRF? Here’s What We Know!

Aneet Padda Faces Backlash Over Old Video – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dope Bollywood (@dopebollywood)

Aneet Padda Faces Backlash Over Viral Video

In the video, Aneet is seen enjoying herself, singing the poetic lines in a melodic style while moving to the rhythm. Some viewers took offense, claiming the act disrespected religious sentiments. Social media reactions were divided, with some accusing her of mockery. One user wrote, “Duniya mein gaane kam padh rahe the kya jo naat pe naach gaa rahe ho?” (Were there not enough songs in the world that you had to dance and sing on a naat) Another commented, “This is very bad. Shame on her.” A third added, “Lagta hai is ko is ki meaning nhi pata …..issi liye y aisa kar rahi hai,” (It seems she doesn’t know its meaning… that’s why she is doing this.) Another writes, "Ab hogi yeh flop."

Fans Defend Aneet Padda

However, many fans came forward to defend Aneet, explaining that the poem is a school prayer and not a religious naat. One fan clarified, “She is not making fun of Muslim naat. What @aneetpadda_ and her friend are making fun of is called bache ki dua by Muhammad Iqbal. It’s a form of poetic dua/prayer. It is recited in schools mostly.” Another urged calm, “Don’t Be Misguided Guys No Hate For Her.” A third commented, “Mazak kahan udaya? Can’t she have fun?” Someone else simply wrote, “This is just poetry.” ‘Every Production House Has My Terrible Biodata’: Aneet Padda Opens Up About Early Struggles in Acting; From Audition Scams to ‘Saiyaara’ Success.

Aneet Padda's Work

Aneet Padda made her Bollywood debut in 2022 with Salaam Venky, directed by Revathi and starring Kajol, where her brief role earned praise. She later appeared as Roohi Ahuja in the 2024 Amazon Prime series Big Girls Don’t Cry, consolidating her position as a promising young actress in the industry.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (@dopebollywood Instagram), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2025 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).