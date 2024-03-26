Bhaijaan Salman Khan has added a sprinkle of good luck to the upcoming release of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The power-packed trailer for BMCM dropped today, showcasing a quintessentially Bollywood blend of action, glamour, and comedy. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Epic Showdown With Masked Prithviraj Sukumaran Steals the Show in This Ali Abbas Zafar Actioner (Watch Video).

Taking to his Instagram, Salman Khan shared the trailer, showering best wishes upon Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and the entire team behind the film. He expressed confidence in the movie's success, predicting it to be a blockbuster hit. Salman remarked, "‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, Akki and Tiger best of luck for the movie, yeh bohut badi hit hogi. Loved the trailer and Ali, you need to break Tiger and Sultan's ka records with this one. Umeed hai ke Hindustan ko aap aur aap ko Hindustan Eidi dengein…”

Salman Khan's Instagram Post

About BMCM Trailer

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the BMCM trailer promises an extravagant blend of action and entertainment. It features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a buddy comedy with a twist. Unlike its predecessor, the film steers away from the original storyline, presenting the duo as elite soldiers on a mission to thwart a masked villain's sinister plot to wreak havoc using an AI weapon.

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the menacing antagonist, bringing depth to the narrative. The trailer unfolds with gripping action sequences, showcasing high-stakes stunts, intense gunfights, and thrilling car chases. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Rakul Preet Singh Reacts to the Film’s Action-Packed Trailer; Actress Has THIS To Say About Husband Jackky Bhagnani.

Watch Bade Miyan Chote miyan Trailer

Akshay Kumar' On His Daredevil Stunt

During the press event for the unveiling of the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer, Akshay Kumar delved into a daring episode from his career when asked about his most perilous stunt. Recounting the heart-stopping moment, Kumar revealed, "The most daring feat I've attempted was standing atop a moving plane. I had to catch it mid-flight, climb onto its roof, and then leap onto a hot-air balloon." Reflecting on the experience, he confessed, "It was a moment of madness, a test of fate. There was a 70% chance of failure, but I emerged unscathed. It was a risk I'd never take again."

