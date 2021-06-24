Bollywood superstar Salman Khan engaged in a conversation over video call with veteran actor Kabir Bedi on Thursday, about the latter's autobiography, Stories I Must Tell. "I have shared a lot of the glories that I have seen but I have also told of the mistakes that I have made and I hope everyone can learn from that," said Bedi, about his book. Kabir Bedi’s Advice to Fellow Indians: Let’s Fight COVID-19 Together, Wear Mask, Wash Your Hands and Get Vaccinated ASAP!

Salman replied, speaking in Hindi and English: "That is the most difficult thing... to own the mistakes that one has done. Everyone denies that. I am one of those persons sitting right in front of you. I always said, 'yeh maine nahi kiya (I haven't done this)'. But if you have said that 'yes, I've done this mistake and I've tried to rectify it this way', that takes a lot of courage." Priyanka Chopra to Launch Kabir Bedi’s Autobiography on April 19 (View Post).

"There are times when I have made mistakes. I have come and said sorry. Mistakes do happen but then repeating the same mistakes again is not okay," he added. Talking about why honesty is important while penning a book, Salman said: "When you write a book, the most courageous thing is to go look deep inside your soul. When you are writing, whether I should write this or not... And then you say, to hell with it, I am just going to be honest with myself and honest to everyone, and I am going to write the honest truth what all has happened with me."

Replying to Salman, Bedi said: "That's the journey that I had to go through. And I have explored many things in this book -- career, successes, triumphs, failures, love relationships..." Interrupting him with a smile, Salman said: "Now this is something that I should learn from you sir!" Sharing the video clip on his Instagram, Kabir Bedi wrote: "Salman Khan and I talk about what it took to tell the story of my life honestly, and how I wrote my book in the pandemic. #StoriesIMustTell seems to have touched many of you and that's a great gift for a debut author. I thank you ALL for your love and appreciation. Thank you @beingsalmankhan."

