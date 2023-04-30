Salman Khan has talked about his rule against women wearing low necklines on his film sets. The Bollywood superstar shared that the fault lies in men, the way they look at them, calling women's body as 'precious'. It was Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Palak Tiwari, who shared that the actor had one rule about how women should dress on Antim: The Final Truth's set. She recalled that Salman had said that 'all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls'. Salman Khan Reveals He Wants to Become a 'Dad' But 'Indian Law' Doesn't Allow It.

Salman was on a chat show Aap ki Adalat, where the host Rajat Sharma said he has 'double standard'. Salman said, "Jab aap ek decent picture banate ho toh sab jaake dekhte hai pure parivaar ke saath. Koi double standard nahi hai. I think aurato ki jo bodies hai hai woh kahi zada precious hai. Toh woh jitni dhaki huyi hongi mujhe lagta hai ki better hai." Salman Khan Says Entire Credit for Pathaan's Success Goes to Shah Rukh Khan on Aap Ki Adalat (Watch Viral Video).

Salman Khan on Aap Ki Adalat:

Salman khan on Aap ki Adalat,Saturday nightpic.twitter.com/tc6PmULM0f — HarminderBOI (@HarminderBOI) April 26, 2023

"Yeh ladkiyon ka chakkar nahi hai yeh ladko ka chakkar hai. Jis hisaab se ladke ladkiyon ko dekhte hai, aapki behene, aapki biwio ko, aapki maao ko. Woh mujhe accha nahi lagta, I don't want them to go through this," bhaijaan told further. He also added that when he makes films he tries that such men shouldn't be given the chance to 'stare at the heroine'.

