Salman Khan recently opened up on Aap Ki Adalat about credit given to him for the success of Pathaan. The bhaijaan while speaking to the host said that the full credit goes to only and only Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra who backed the action flick. "Shah Rukh ne bohot accha kaam kiya hai. Yeh sab fans, Shah Rukh ki film dekhne ke liye taras rahe the aur ek right time, right mauke pe yeh film aayi," he said on the talk show. Check out the viral clip below. Pathaan Ending Explained: How Mid-Credit Scenes Connect Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Film to YRF Spy Universe and Troll SRK-Salman Khan Haters (SPOILER ALERT).

Salman Khan Credits SRK For Pathaan's Success:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)