Salman Khan Suggests ‘Salaam-Namaste’ Instead of Handshake as a Caution to Coronavirus Outbreak

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Urging netizens to adopt traditional salutation styles like 'namaste' and 'salaam' to greet everyone in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, megastar Salman Khan on Thursday shared a picture from his workout session. Flaunting his perfectly chiselled body, the Sultan actor shared a picture of himself sitting on a pull-down machine with folded hands as a mark of Indian tradition 'namaste'. IIFA Awards 2020: Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh to Host the Ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Others to Perform.

"Namashkaar ... hamari sabhyata mein namaste aur salaam hai! Jab #coronavirus Khatam ho jaye tab Haath milao aur gale lago...." he captioned the picture. Akshay Kumar On Laxxmi Bomb Clashing With Salman Khan’s Radhe: ‘Not My Career’s First Clash and Won’t Be the Last’

Salman Khan's Advice on Coronavirus Outbreak

Khan recently touched the mark of 30 million followers on Instagram on Saturday and shared a short video on the platform thanking his fans for it. In the video, he first thanked fans with folded hands and then a salute.