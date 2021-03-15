Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee says he is glad his directorial Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is releasing at this point of time, because the surroundings shown in the film are places that were not accessible to people all of last year. "I am happy that in the middle of Covid, I am releasing one of my films that captures the outside so much. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Dibakar Banerjee Lauds Parineeti Chopra, Says ‘Impressed With the Way She Endured His Upcoming Violent Film’.

It's all about the outdoors, the roads of Delhi, the hills of Uttarakhand, the buses, the train stations, so you are really outside and you are with people, the texture, the locations, the mountains, the hills, the bus stations, the Gurgaon highways," says Dibakar. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer: Parineeti Chopra Gets a Thumbs Up but the Trailer Receives Mixed Reactions from Twitterati.

He adds that these are areas where it is not possible to shoot right now as well. "I am so happy that the film is releasing now because when we see this, it's like somewhere we can't shoot right now. It's like glimpses of what was pre-Covid. It is such an amazing glimpse and such a nice sort of historical moment. It's a very, very pre-Covid film," he says.

The suspense thriller stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, and will hit screens on March 19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2021 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).