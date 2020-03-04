Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer: Parineeti Chopra Gets a Thumbs Up but the Trailer Receives Mixed Reactions from Twitterati

Sandeep Aur Pinki Faraar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is finally seeing the light of the day after getting delayed by a year or so. The movie helmed by much-acclaimed Dibakar Banerjee was stuck in the pipeline for too long and we even heard the rumours of YRF planning to release it on an OTT platform. Reason? Well, apparently Aditya Chopra wasn't happy with its final outcome much like how Karan Johar was disappointed with Sushant Singh Rajput's Drive. However, now that the production house has greenlighted its release, going by its trailer, we can vouch for it to be a decent ride. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Meet Partners In Crime Arjun Kapoor as 'Pinky' and Parineeti Chopra AKA 'Sandeep' (View Pics).

The trailer did look intriguing and not as bad as what we had assumed it to be. However, Twitterati is not clearly in favour of this offering. While some are voicing their opinion on how good it looks, others aren't really too excited about it. Guess, the failure of Namaste England is still stuck in their minds and hence they aren't willing to give this pairing a new chance. Check out the mixed reactions this trailer has received so far.

Interesting, Yes!

A Vote in the Favour of the Trailer

I swear I'm going to lose it if people don't go and watch #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar when it releases, rather ignore it only to later say after several months/years "Oh, that movie was good, Parineeti did an amazing job" JUST WATCH THE TRAILER. YOU'LL KNOW HER RANGE!!!! pic.twitter.com/qEFPgbR6Je — Ashwin Kumar (@Sudharsan_AK20) March 4, 2020

Ouch, This Hurts

#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar Trailer looks good but can someone ban Arjun kapoor from bollywood already? the guy can ruin even Titanic kinda films if he gets cast in that. — Shaharyar (@iShaharyar_MD) March 4, 2020

Will they Redeem Themselves?

#ArjunKapoor and #ParineetiChopra get a chance to redeem themselves after the Namaste England debacle. Since helmed by @DibakarBanerjee, one can have high hopes from #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar. — Pratyush Patra 🖊 (@KalamWalaBae) March 4, 2020

Predicting a Future

#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar This film has A GOOD AND BIG POTENTIAL 🥺🤧SAD THAT IT'S GONNA GO UNAPPRECIATED!!💔 — SandeepAurPinkyFaraar🔜20March (@Parizaade4ever_) March 4, 2020

We Bet Arjun and Parineeti Will Love Reading This

Both @arjunk26 & @ParineetiChopra have a hit under their belt with #DibakarBanerjee’s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar. Also @yrf needs to go all guns blazing in promoting this film. — Pratik Wadhwa (@thepratikwadhwa) March 4, 2020

The User Didn't Like it

Ishaqzaade was much more safe to watch 🥵#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar — ✰ (@AsiManshi_Stan) March 4, 2020

That's Very Blunt

Releasing on March 20 is a Suicide

I dont know why @yrf are releasing #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar in theatres... They should have released it directly on #OTT platform as an original or even if they wanted to release it anyhow, they could have released it on some other day... Releasing it on 20th March is a suicide. — Cinema200 (@Cinema200) March 4, 2020

Do You Agree?

#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar trailer looked promising for sometime and then lost track. — Anish Oza (@anish_oza) March 4, 2020

The Words are so Harsh

Ideally, YRF should have waited and allowed some film promotions by its leading stars. Releasing in the next two weeks is like reducing the window of its working out even further. Hopefully, a good word of mouth will work in the film's case. The movie is slated to release on March 20, 2020.