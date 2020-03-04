Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer: Parineeti Chopra Gets a Thumbs Up but the Trailer Receives Mixed Reactions from Twitterati

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is finally seeing the light of the day after getting delayed by a year or so. The movie helmed by much-acclaimed Dibakar Banerjee was stuck in the pipeline for too long and we even heard the rumours of YRF planning to release it on an OTT platform. Reason? Well, apparently Aditya Chopra wasn't happy with its final outcome much like how Karan Johar was disappointed with Sushant Singh Rajput's Drive. However, now that the production house has greenlighted its release, going by its trailer, we can vouch for it to be a decent ride. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Meet Partners In Crime Arjun Kapoor as 'Pinky' and Parineeti Chopra AKA 'Sandeep' (View Pics).
The trailer did look intriguing and not as bad as what we had assumed it to be. However, Twitterati is not clearly in favour of this offering. While some are voicing their opinion on how good it looks, others aren't really too excited about it. Guess, the failure of Namaste England is still stuck in their minds and hence they aren't willing to give this pairing a new chance. Check out the mixed reactions this trailer has received so far.
Interesting, Yes!
Looks so interestingggg....https://t.co/A76Qp3iOws#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar
— Shweta Rashmi (@shwetarashmi67) March 4, 2020
A Vote in the Favour of the Trailer
I swear I'm going to lose it if people don't go and watch #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar when it releases, rather ignore it only to later say after several months/years
"Oh, that movie was good, Parineeti did an amazing job"
JUST WATCH THE TRAILER. YOU'LL KNOW HER RANGE!!!! pic.twitter.com/qEFPgbR6Je
— Ashwin Kumar (@Sudharsan_AK20) March 4, 2020
Ouch, This Hurts
#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar Trailer looks good but can someone ban Arjun kapoor from bollywood already? the guy can ruin even Titanic kinda films if he gets cast in that.
— Shaharyar (@iShaharyar_MD) March 4, 2020
Will they Redeem Themselves?
#ArjunKapoor and #ParineetiChopra get a chance to redeem themselves after the Namaste England debacle.
Since helmed by @DibakarBanerjee, one can have high hopes from #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar.
— Pratyush Patra 🖊 (@KalamWalaBae) March 4, 2020
Predicting a Future
This film has A GOOD AND BIG POTENTIAL 🥺🤧SAD THAT IT'S GONNA GO UNAPPRECIATED!!💔
— SandeepAurPinkyFaraar🔜20March (@Parizaade4ever_) March 4, 2020
We Bet Arjun and Parineeti Will Love Reading This
Both @arjunk26 & @ParineetiChopra have a hit under their belt with #DibakarBanerjee’s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar. Also @yrf needs to go all guns blazing in promoting this film.
— Pratik Wadhwa (@thepratikwadhwa) March 4, 2020
The User Didn't Like it
Ishaqzaade was much more safe to watch 🥵#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar
— ✰ (@AsiManshi_Stan) March 4, 2020
That's Very Blunt
#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar trailer is very bad.
— Rebel (@Rebellion007_) March 4, 2020
Releasing on March 20 is a Suicide
I dont know why @yrf are releasing #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar in theatres... They should have released it directly on #OTT platform as an original or even if they wanted to release it anyhow, they could have released it on some other day... Releasing it on 20th March is a suicide.
— Cinema200 (@Cinema200) March 4, 2020
Do You Agree?
#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar trailer looked promising for sometime and then lost track.
— Anish Oza (@anish_oza) March 4, 2020
The Words are so Harsh
Release #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar on OTT platform!!!! It will straight out flop!! It will work on OTT platforms!! @yrf @ParineetiChopra @arjunk26
— Toheed✨توحید (@dvn_toheed) March 4, 2020
Ideally, YRF should have waited and allowed some film promotions by its leading stars. Releasing in the next two weeks is like reducing the window of its working out even further. Hopefully, a good word of mouth will work in the film's case. The movie is slated to release on March 20, 2020.