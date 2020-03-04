Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer: Parineeti Chopra Gets a Thumbs Up but the Trailer Receives Mixed Reactions from Twitterati
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is finally seeing the light of the day after getting delayed by a year or so. The movie helmed by much-acclaimed Dibakar Banerjee was stuck in the pipeline for too long and we even heard the rumours of YRF planning to release it on an OTT platform. Reason? Well, apparently Aditya Chopra wasn't happy with its final outcome much like how Karan Johar was disappointed with Sushant Singh Rajput's Drive. However, now that the production house has greenlighted its release, going by its trailer, we can vouch for it to be a decent ride. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Meet Partners In Crime Arjun Kapoor as 'Pinky' and Parineeti Chopra AKA 'Sandeep' (View Pics).

The trailer did look intriguing and not as bad as what we had assumed it to be. However, Twitterati is not clearly in favour of this offering. While some are voicing their opinion on how good it looks, others aren't really too excited about it. Guess, the failure of Namaste England is still stuck in their minds and hence they aren't willing to give this pairing a new chance. Check out the mixed reactions this trailer has received so far.

Ideally, YRF should have waited and allowed some film promotions by its leading stars. Releasing in the next two weeks is like reducing the window of its working out even further. Hopefully, a good word of mouth will work in the film's case. The movie is slated to release on March 20, 2020.