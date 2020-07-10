"Dil Bechara" actress Sanjana Sanghi has recalled her experience of being spotted by casting director Mukesh Chhabra only at the age of 13. The actress also opened up on acting in Ranbir Kapoor starrer 2011 film "Rockstar". Sanjana took to Instagram on Friday to talk about the same. She also called A.R. Rahman's music magical. Rahman had composed the music of "Rockstar". The noted composer has also created music for Sanjana's forthcoming film "Dil Bechara" which marks her debut as a lead actress in Bollywood. Dil Bechara: Sanjana Sanghi Shares Her BTS Moments With Sushant Singh Rajput With a Heartfelt Note (View Pics)

"At age 13, Mukesh found me performing on stage in my school in Delhi, asked me to 'audition' then and there itself, and went on to cast me as 'Mandy' in Rockstar. Many magical things happened during Rockstar, but one of the biggest was AR Rahman Sir's music." "If you'd have told me 10 years later he'd bless my debut film as a lead actor Dil Bechara, would be based on my favourite novel 'The Fault in Our Stars' - with his music on our album and background score with Mukesh directing me? That would not even be a dream I'd have ever dared to dream." Sushant Singh Rajput’s Movie Dil Bechara’s Trailer To Release on 6 July, Lead Actress Sanjana Sanghi Shares Announcement Poster (View Pic)

"Thank you @arrahman sir, for this eternal blessing, this is an absolute honor. I've pinched myself a million times since I first performed to your tunes almost two years ago, yet it just doesn't sink in," Sanjana shared on Instagram. On Thursday, Sanjana had shared a post recalling how the shoot for "Dil Bechara" had begun on July 9 in Jamshedpur.

Check Out Sanjana Sanghi's Instagram Post Below

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, "Dil Bechara" is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault in our Stars", based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. The film will be remembered as the last one of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away just a month before its release. The film is slated to release on an OTT platform on July 24.

