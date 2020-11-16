Actress Sara Ali Khan is missing her baby bro Ibrahim Ali Khan. And on the occasion of Bhai Dooj 2020 where sisters celebrate brothers, naturally, Sara took to Instagram to celebrate her brother and the close bond she shares with him. Sara and Ibrahim are the ideal bhai-behen jodi in B-Town. From working out together to chilling and cycling around town to even taking off on vacayys together, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's children share a close bond. Sara Ali Khan Shares Pictures From Her 'Post Rakhi Bonding Vibe' With Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan (View Post).

Missing Ibrahim on Bhai Dooj, Sara penned a sweet note for her bro where she called him her 'Iggy Potter'. Sara wrote, "Wishing all brothers and sisters a happy Bhai Dooj 🤗👫 Missing you my Iggy Potter 😘 Can't wait to bully you again and 🔜."

Check Out the Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

While both Sara and Ibrahim have been blessed with awesome genes, the duo looked regal in their latest pictures. Both were dressed in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla outfits and looked quote the royal pair. While Sara's outfit was a mix of deep blue and purple shades, Ibrahim's kurta was a cream printed one. Well, now iss bhai-behen ki jodi ko nazar naa lage!

