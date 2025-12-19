The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached movable and immovable assets valued at Rs 7.93 crore belonging to cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthhapa as well as five other celebrities comprising Urvashi Rautela, Sonu Sood, Mimi Chakraborty, Ankush Hazra and Neha Sharma in an ongoing money laundering case into the illegal offshore betting platform 1xBet. The ED said the move followed findings of its probe, which showed that "the celebrities knowingly entered into endorsement agreements with foreign entities for the promotion of 1xBet through its surrogates." Hardik Pandya Blows Flying-Kisses to Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma After Scoring 16-Ball Half-Century During IND vs SA 5th T20I 2025 (Watch Video)

As per the provisional attachment orders (PAOs), the Enforcement Directorate attached assets amounting to Rs 7,93,60,137.25 of these seven celebrities. These include Rs 1 crore belonging to Sonu Sood, Rs 59 lakh of Mimi Chakraborty, Rs 2.50 crore linked to Yuvraj Singh through YWC Health and Wellness Pvt Ltd, over Rs 1.26 crore belonging to Neha Sharma, Rs 8.26 lakh of Robin Uthappa, Rs 47.20 lakh of Ankush Hazra, and over Rs 2.02 crore belonging to Meera Rautela, the mother of Urvashi Rautela.

Enforcement Directorate Statement

ED, Headquarters office has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets valued at Rs. 7.93 Crore belonging to Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthhapa, Urvashi Rautela, Sonu Sood, Mimi Chakraborty, Ankush Hazra and Neha Sharma under PMLA, 2002 in the case of illegal online betting… pic.twitter.com/2prhaSNcsV — ED (@dir_ed) December 19, 2025

"These endorsements were made in return for payments routed through foreign entities to conceal the illicit origin of the funds, which are linked to Proceeds of Crime (POC) generated from illegal betting activities," the agency said in a statement on Friday. Cameraman Gets Hit By Ball Near Team India Dugout During IND vs SA 5th T20I 2025, Men in Blue Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Shows Concern for Injured Broadcast Staff (Watch Video)

ED's investigation has further revealed that 1xBet operated in India without authorisation and used surrogate branding and advertising to target Indian users via social media, online videos, and print media.

"Payments for endorsements were structured through layered transactions using foreign intermediaries to disguise the illegal source of funds" it said.

The agency attached the properties of these celebrities under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with a case it registered based on multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) filed by various state police agencies against the operators of the betting platform 1xBet.

ED said its investigation has revealed that "1xBet and its surrogate brand 1xBat, 1xbat Sporting lines were engaged in promoting and facilitating illegal online betting and gambling operations across India."

Earlier, on October 6, 2025, the ED had attached assets amounting to Rs 11.19 crore belonging to cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina. Of this, Rs 4.55 crore pertains to Shikhar Dhawan, while over Rs 6.64 crore relates to Suresh Raina. So far, more than Rs 19.12 crore assets have been attached from these nine celebrities in the case.

ED cautions that illegal betting and gambling platforms cause severe economic harm and are widely used for money laundering and other unlawful activities. "The public is advised to avoid such platforms and report any suspicious transactions or advertisements to law enforcement agencies or the ED."

"Celebrities and social media influencers are specifically warned that endorsing or promoting illegal betting or gambling platforms, including through surrogate promotions, is a punishable offence that attracts action under applicable laws," it added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)