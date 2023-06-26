If you have not been on the internet in the last 24 hours, you were probably saved from listening to the newest song to be butchered in “remake” - Ali Sethi’s 2022 megahit - "Pasoori". When news that this Coke Studio Pakistan number might be recreated for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s SatyaPrem Ki Katha, the internet unanimously declared that it was a bad idea and unnecessary. SatyaPrem Ki Katha Song Pasoori Nu: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's Indian 'Pasoori' Version Sung by Arijit Singh is Out! (Watch Video).

But that did not stop the makers from going ahead with the plan. And now that "Pasoori Nu" has been released, fans who have cherished and loved the original "Pasoori" have a lot of thoughts. To give credit where it is due - "Pasoori Nu" is nothing like Ali Sethi’s "Pasoori". Except for blatantly picking the hook lyrics here and there, the entire number from music to lyrics is very much similar but cannot be termed inspired.

Watch "Pasoori Nu" Song:

After all, while "Pasoori" was a song about lost love, the yearning of a heartbroken person and the despise that has been put to words by very few musicians over time, "Pasoori Nu" is a love song where Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are trying to romance and dance around in a jolly mood. The title of course is - "Pasoori" - but that is where the similarities end. While many questioned if the makers understand the true meaning of the lyrics to "Pasoori" after looking at the teaser that came out the day before, the complete song confirmed that they did. So they completely changed the lyrics of the song and turned it into an out-and-out romantic yearning song.

If you were a fan of Ali Sethi’s "Pasoori" when it was originally released then you know that the song had layered. On the first listen, the song had a bop that made you want to dance and then on the second listen you would pay attention to some parts of the lyrics and by the third time, you would have lived the heartbreak that is beautifully hidden in this 4-minute peppy beat. That layered charm and resilient lyrics is what lacks in "Pasoori Nu". Pasoori Nu Song Funny Memes: SatyaPrem Ki Katha Song From Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani Movie Gets Trolled Online, Watch Ali Sethi's Original Pakistani Hit and Its Bollywood Remake!

Watch "Pasoori" Song:

When “Mere dhol judaiyan di, Tainu khabar kivein hove, Aa jaave dil tera, Pura vi na hove” (O my beloved, you will understand the pain of separation when you too fall in love with someone, and it remains unfulfilled) becomes “Mere dhol judaiyan di, Thujhe khabar hi na hove, Adha hai dil mera, Pura tujhse hove” (O my beloved, you will never know the pain of separation, My heart is half and you can complete it) - the soul of "Pasoori" is lost. And that is just a comparison of a single verse.

The internet is filled with irrevocable and undeniable hate for the new version, because not only is "Pasoori" just a year old, it is still very much a hit that people fall back to. Remaking the song has angered the core fans who cherished and safeguarded this and various other numbers from Coke Studio Pakistan (Please leave Faisal Kapadia’s "Phir Milenge" alone).

To summarise, "Pasoori" had this essence of If Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Saab was born in the 90s or made a song in 2020s. Ali Sethi captured that wrath of heartbreak and the hate or despise that comes with it. When the makers take this song, whose title itself means dilemma, and turns it into a love song with chocolate boy Karthik and bubbly Kiara dancing in a rustic industrial room, the essence of "Pasoori" and love is both lost. What you are left with is some peppy music with mediocre lyrics and the beats of a song that once was a melodic genius, now turned into the next romantic dance number for the wedding season. And for lovers of Coke Studio "Pasoori", that is not what song was about. It never could be.

