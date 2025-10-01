On S.D. Burman’s 119th birth anniversary on Wednesday, actor Jackie Shroff remembered the late legendary icon. Lata Mangeshkar Birth Anniversary 2025: Jackie Shroff, Madhur Bhandarkar and Kumar Sanu Celebrate Legendary Singer’s Legacy (See Post).

Jackie took to Instagram stories, where he shared a monochrome picture of Burman, who was a member of the Tripura royal family.

View Jackie Shroff's Post:

SD Burman

“Remembering S D Burman ji on his Birth Anniversary,” Jackie wrote.

Burman started his career with Bengali films in 1937. He later began composing for Hindi movies and became one of the most successful and influential Indian film music composers. The icon composed the soundtracks for over 100 movies, including Bengali films and Hindi.

Apart from being a versatile composer, he also sang songs in folk style of East Bengal and light semi-classical. Burman's compositions were sung by the leading singers of the era, including Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Geeta Dutt, Manna Dey, Hemant Kumar, Asha Bhosle, Shamshad Begum, Mukesh and Talat Mahmood.

S. D. Burman went into a coma soon after rehearsing the song "Badi Sooni Sooni Hai" for the film Mili. After lingering in a coma for some days, he died on 31 October 1975 in Mumbai.

Talking about Jackie, his latest is Hunter 2, where he is seen as the antagonist, 'The Salesman' in the second season of the action-packed drama.

Talking about the series, the stakes skyrocket as Vikram receives a chilling call from his daughter, presumed dead, only to discover she's with the enigmatic salesman.

He will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

The first part of the series is centered on a housewife who, after 10 years, starts working at a law firm to support her family when her husband gets imprisoned.

