Mumbai, January 16: Following a high-stakes polling day on January 15, attention now shifts to the counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and 28 other municipal bodies across Maharashtra. Counting for the Mumbai BMC election result 2026 is officially scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM today, January 16, 2026. With 227 seats in the BMC up for grabs and a majority mark of 114 required, digital platforms and news networks are preparing for extensive live coverage of what is being called the "mini-assembly" election. ABP Majha is hosting live streaming for the BMC election result, and you can watch it below.

BMC Election Result 2026 Live Streaming in Marathi on ABP Majha

Counting Process and Early Trends

The counting process will take place at 23 locations across Mumbai. Because the elections were conducted via Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), early trends are expected to appear within the first hour of counting.

Final results for smaller wards are likely to be declared by early afternoon, while a clear picture of the overall majority in the BMC is expected by late evening on January 16. Security remains tight, with over 28,000 police personnel deployed across the city to ensure the process concludes peacefully. All About Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026.

The State Election Commission (SEC) of Maharashtra will provide ward-wise real-time data on its official website (mahasec.maharashtra.gov.in). Major Marathi and National news outlets, including ABP Majha, TV9 Marathi, Zee 24 Taas, and NDTV Marathi, will host non-stop live streams on their YouTube channels and websites.

What Is at Stake?

This election is the first for the BMC since the political shifts of 2022, making it a critical test for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Beyond the political rivalry, the results will determine who controls India’s richest civic body, which manages an annual budget exceeding INR 74,000 crore. Key issues that dominated the campaign, including infrastructure, urban flooding, and Marathi identity, will now be reflected in the final tally across Mumbai's 227 wards.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ABP Majha), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 09:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).