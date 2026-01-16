Mumbai, January 16: The stage is set for the Maharashtra municipal corporation elections 2026 results. The counting of votes begins at 10 AM today, January 16, which will decide the fate of over 1,500 candidates across 29 municipal corporations. Major broadcasters including ABP Majha, ABP News, TV9 Marathi, Zee 24 Taas, Aaj Tak and India Today are hosting live streaming of the Maharashtra municipal elections 2026 results and you can watch them below.

The State Election Commission of Maharashtra will provide ward-wise updates on its official website - mahasec.maharashtra.gov.in. Counting is set to take place at designated high-security centers across the state. Because the elections were conducted using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), initial trends are expected to emerge as early as 11:30 AM. All About Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026.

While the majority of results for smaller wards are likely to be finalized by mid-afternoon, the full picture for the 227-member BMC and the 174-member PMC may only become clear by late evening. Security has been tightened at all counting venues, with thousands of police personnel deployed to maintain order.

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections: Historical and Political Context

These elections are particularly significant as they follow nearly three years of delay due to legal disputes over ward boundaries and reservations. For many cities, including Mumbai, this is the first election since the political realignments of 2022.

The contest is primarily a multi-cornered battle between the ruling Mahayuti alliance (BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP) and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) (Shiv Sena UBT, Sharad Pawar-led NCP, and Congress). Key issues such as urban infrastructure, the "indelible ink" controversy, and regional identity have dominated the discourse leading up to today's vote.

