A video of superstar Shah Rukh Khan visiting the Vaishno Devi temple to seek blessings ahead of the release of his song Besharam Rang from 'Pathaan' has gone viral. A video of Shah Rukh making his way late at night to the temple surrounded by police officials is doing the rounds on social media. He made sure that people do not recognise him and chose an all-black outfit. According to reports, SRK performed puja. Deepika Padukone XXX-Tra Hot Photos From Pathaan Song ‘Besharam Rang’ for Free Download Online: Check Out Sexy Looks of Deepika in SRK’s Spy Thriller Movie.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The spy thriller revolves around RAW agent Pathaan. It will also see a cameo by superstar Salman Khan. Pathaan Song Besharam Rang: Twitterati Goes Gaga Over Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Electrifying Chemistry in This First Single (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Below:

Shah visited Vaishno Devi Temple ❤️ May Devi Maa fulfill all his wishes 🙏🏻 #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 pic.twitter.com/1XrL82XaCW — 👸Sharania Jhanvi𓀠🌹BesharamRang (@SharaniaJ) December 12, 2022

Shah Rukh even performed Umrah in Mecca after he finished the shooting schedule of his film 'Dunki' in Saudi Arabia. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Dunki' marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the director.

