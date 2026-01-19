Fact Check: Did Hande Ercel Call Shah Rukh Khan ‘Uncle’ on Social Media? Truth Behind Turkish Actress’ Viral ‘Fangirl’ Moment at Joy Awards 2026

Following the Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh, social media has been flooded with claims involving Turkish actress Hande Ercel and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. A viral video showing Ercel holding her phone while Khan was on stage led to a series of reports first claiming she was secretly recording him and later alleging she dismissed the rumours by calling the Hindi cinema icon "uncle" after the footage went viral. Shah Rukh Khan Attends Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh, Praises Saudi Arabia’s Warmth, Culture and Hospitality (Watch Video).

As the debate intensifies between fanbases across social media platforms icluding X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, a fact check into the actual footage and Ercel’s social media activity reveals the truth behind the "uncle" comment.

The Claim

Multiple viral posts on X claimed that Hande Ercel was caught secretly filming Shah Rukh Khan during his appearance at the awards ceremony.

Subsequently, a second wave of rumours suggested that Ercel responded to the viral "fangirl" headlines by referring to the 60-year-old actor as "uncle," a term that many interpreted as a disrespectful remark.

Turkish Actress Hande Ercel Spotted Filming SRK at Joy Awards 2026?

Breaking : #HandeErçel caught filming the superstar #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 khan at Joy Award function. Turkish Actress ‘Hande Ercel’ was spotted enthusiastically capturing photos of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh khan at Riyadh Awards ceremony. pic.twitter.com/sM0RMydtRu — Kolly Censor (@KollyCensor) January 18, 2026

Supporting a Friend or Fangirling?

The buzz began when a camera caught Hande Erçel in the audience, holding up her phone to record while Shah Rukh Khan was on stage. At the time, Khan was co-presenting an award with Egyptian actress Amina Khalil.

While Bollywood fan pages immediately dubbed the moment "pure fangirl moment," a closer look at Ercel’s official Instagram stories revealed a different focus. Ercel, who is close friends with Khalil, had tagged the Egyptian star in multiple posts, showing that her primary intention was to capture her friend’s big moment. However, because Khan was prominently in the frame, the clip was widely circulated as a tribute to his global stardom.

Did Hande Ercel Call Shah Rukh Khan 'Uncle'?

The narrative took a sharp turn when reports and a viral screenshot began circulating, claiming that Ercel referred to Shah Rukh Khan as "uncle" in a follow-up post to dismiss the reports. Sharing a picture of Khalil and SRK on stage, the actress wrote, "Who is this uncle? I was just filming my friend @aminakhalilofficial, I am not his fan! Please stop spreading false information!"

A Screenshot of Hande Ercel's Instagram Story

Hande Erçel called SRK “uncle” while responding to a viral tweet 👀 pic.twitter.com/VM85JCHxm1 — Indian Cinema 🇮🇳 (@ActressUnlocked) January 19, 2026

Conclusion

While Ercel’s original intention at the theatre was to record her friend Amina Khalil, her subsequent social media post denying the alleged fangirl momentalong with the “uncle” remark, appears to be genuine. A screenshot of her Instagram story supporting the claim has surfaced online as proof. However, her reaction has left the internet divided over the intent behind her message.

Fact check

Claim : Hande Ercel Calls Shah Rukh Khan 'Uncle' While Refuting Reports That She Recorded Him at Joy Awards 2026 Conclusion : Yes, Hande Ercel did refer to Shah Rukh Khan as 'uncle' while denying the viral reports of her alleged fangirling moment

