It was in 2018, in the film Zero, when we last saw Shah Rukh Khan on the big screens. The film directed by Aanand L Rai had tanked at the box office and from then on the superstar has been on a break. After his two-year-long sabbatical, it is now reported that King Khan is all set to return to the sets. According to a report in a leading tabloid, SRK would start to shoot for Siddharth Anand’s upcoming flick Pathan by November-end. Shah Rukh Khan's YRF Actioner 'Pathan' To Release On Gandhi Jayanti 2021?

As per a report in Mid-Day, Shah Rukh Khan would start shooting for Pathan at YRF studios in Andheri, Mumbai, from next month. About it a trade source was quoted as saying, “The first schedule will be a two-month affair that will focus solely on Shah Rukh’s portions, after which the unit will take a New Year’s break.” The report further states that Deepika Padukone and John Abraham would be joining the team in January 2021. It also mentions that Pathan would be an high-octane action flick. This is the first time that SRK and John have teamed up for a film and hence there would be dramatic scenes featuring the handsome hunks. Action director Parvez Shaikh has been roped in to design the action sequences.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s avatar in the upcoming action thriller, the source was further quoted as saying, “Shah Rukh will sport a stylish look with outfits curated by stylist Shaleena Nathani. Like Raees, where he was seen wearing spectacles, this film will have him flaunting customised sunglasses.” The makers are yet to make an official announcement on Pathan!

