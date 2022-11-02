As the king of romance Shah Rukh Khan turns 57 today, his daughter Suhana Khan posted a sweet message for her best friend on social media long with a throwback picture. Suhana took to Instagram where she shared a childhood picture of herself. It features her along with her father Shah Rukh and brother Aryan. The siblings can be seen posing with SRK. Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th Birthday Celebrated with Special Screening of DDLJ in 28 PVR Cinemas.

She captioned it: "Happy birthday to my best friend," and added with a heart emoji: "I love you the most." Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of 'The Archies'. The film will also star late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Shah Rukh Khan Turns 57: Karan Johar Goes 'Love You Bhai' as He Pens the Sweetest Birthday Wish for SRK (View Post).

SRK married his wife Gauri in 1991. The star couple have three children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

