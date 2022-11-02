Shah Rukh Khan's BFF in the biz, Karan Johar has penned the sweetest birthday wish for King Khan on his 57th birthday. Taking to Instagram, KJo shared a long note highlighting how his bond with SRK is not just limited to films. "For he he is more than family and will always be the my fiercest Critic and my hugest inspiration," Karan's post for Shah reads. Shah Rukh Khan Turns 57: Farah Khan Wishes SRK in 'Main Hoon Na' Style on His Birthday (Watch Video).

Karan Johar Wishes SRK:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)