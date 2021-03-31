Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following online and even though he has been away from the big screen for quite a long time, his admirers' are eager to see him on the celluloid soon. Having said that, on March 31, the actor conducted #AskSRK session on Twitter and boy his fans went crazy. Right from asking about his next to even showering love on the star, Shah Rukh was all over the internet. This session also led to #Don3 trending on the microblogging site. Shah Rukh Khan Conducts #AskSRK: From Dropping Hint About His Next to Picking His Favourite Aamir Khan Films – 7 Best Replies by King Khan!

As King Khan started to converse with his fans on Twitter, fans wanted to know an update on Don 3. SRK's Don 2 was a huge hit as it saw him at his evil best. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, the movie saw him opposite Priyanka Chopra. Here, check out a few Twitter reactions below. Shah Rukh Khan Shuts Down Fan Who Asked Tips for 'Ladki Patana'; His Response Will Win Your Heart.

In Johny Lever Style!

Without even checking the Trendlist I want to Know Don 3 Kitne number par trend ho raha hai pic.twitter.com/18D6eIFru9 — Farha (@SRKsFARHA_) March 31, 2021

Yus, Even We Wanna Know?

Well...

When we ask Farhan Akhtar about making DON 3 pic.twitter.com/fAns3EeiIf — roopesh rawat (@roopeshrawat2) March 31, 2021

Haha!

mmmMMMmmM Don 3 https://t.co/RAWgCcrML9 — Nikhil // AOMS (@kuppanoodle) March 31, 2021

Curious Fan!

@iamsrk Hi Shah Rukh Khan I’m ur biggest fan ever. I’ve been Watching ur movies ever since I was 3 years old. I just have a curious question, Is there going to be a Don 3 or is Don 2 the last movie. — Waleed Tahir (@T10282962Waleed) March 31, 2021

Indeed!

I would have preferred SRK's return with DON 3. (if he wanted to return with a STYLISH ACTION MOVIE) — ShahMessiah (@fida4srk) March 30, 2021

Meanwhile, there were many fun questions that SRK answered in his Twitter conversation with fans. Workwise, it is reported that Shah Rukh's comeback vehicle is going to actioner Pathan which is supposed to release in 2022. The flick also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Stay tuned!

