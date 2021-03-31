Shah Rukh Khan conducted #AskSRK session on March 31 and the internet went crazy about it. Among the many questions asked, there was a fan who wanted some tips from SRK on how to 'ladki patana'. And well, King Khan's reply will definitely win your heart. Have a look.

Check It Out:

Start with not using the word ‘Patana’ dor a girl. Try with more respect gentleness and respect. https://t.co/z1aJ0idK0t — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)