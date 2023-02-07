Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is showing no signs of slowing down at the ticket window even in week two. Well, as the YRF spy thriller has managed to earn Rs 438.45 crore (including Tamil + Telugu) at Indian box office in just 13 days. Today, on its second Monday, the movie earned Rs 8.25 crore for its Hindi version. Check out the BO breakup below. Pathaan: YRF to Drop Ticket Rates at National Chains for Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer to Make It Affordable for Fans!

Pathaan Box Office Update:

