Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty on Thursday shared a video where she can be seen dancing to the iconic Mohammed Rafi number Badan pe sitaare lapete huye along with sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who she calls Munki. Shamita shared the video on her verified Instagram and Twitter accounts and wrote: "Not sure what got into munki, but she will forever be my favourite dance partner !! Love ya @TheShilpaShetty #munkiandtunki #sisterhood #loveislove #goadiaries #instadaily." Shilpa Shetty: Don’t Blindly Believe All That You See on Social Media

In the video, Shilpa dons a retro look while dancing with sister Shamita to the song, which is being performed live by a singer who also plays the guitar. The sisters can be seen laughing their heart out as the steps go wrong and they collide with each other. The video seems to be shot in December during the family's Christmas vacation in Goa, where Shilpa was accompanied by sister Shamita, mother Sunanda Shetty, husband Raj Kundra, and her children Viaan and Samisha. Shilpa Shetty – Raj Kundra’s Baby Girl Samisha Makes ‘Musical Debut’ On Instagram On New Year And It’s Too Cute To Be Missed (Watch Video)

Shilpa Shetty and Sis Shamita Shetty Groove on Badan Pe Sitaare Song

On the work front, Shamita Shetty features in the latest murder mystery web series Black Widows alongside Mona Singh, Swastika Mukherjee and Sharad Kelkar, while Shilpa is set to make her comeback to Bollywood with the films Hungama 2 and Nikamma.

