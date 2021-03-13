Singer Shreya Ghoshal on Saturday took to social media to thank everyone for wishing her on her birthday. Shreya celebrated her 37th birthday on March 12. "Thank you all for the beautiful birthday wishes that kept pouring in all day yesterday and still continuing. This one is truly a very special one. This soon-to-be-momma feels so grateful, loved and blessed!" tweeted Shreya. Shreya Ghoshal Announces Pregnancy With an Adorable Post (View Pic).

Check Out Shreya Ghoshal's Tweet Below:

Thank you all for the beautiful birthday wishes that kept pouring in all day yesterday and still continuing ♥️♥️ This one is truly a very special one. This soon-to-be-momma feels so grateful, loved and blessed! 🥰 👶🏻 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/UpargngCJS — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) March 13, 2021

The singer is expecting her first child with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. She recently announced her pregnancy via an Instagram post. The singer shared a photo flaunting her baby bump and wrote: "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Shreya Ghoshal Birthday Special: Did You Know The Talented Singer Sang For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Devdas When She Was Just 16?

Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives." The singer tied the knot with childhood sweetheart Shiladitya on February 5, 2015, in a traditional Bengali ceremony.

