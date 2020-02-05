Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar’s Lip-Lock Receives No Objection From CBFC

Indian cinema as a whole is seeing a sudden change slowly and steadily. While masala entertainers are still churning huge at the ticket window, films with an impactful message are also been made and surprisingly is loved by the janta. Talkin g on the same lines, it's Ayushmann Khurrana’s forthcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which happens to be a flick which touches upon the topic of homosexuality. FYI, there has been no mainstream film which has screamed about gay love in Bollywood and this being the first one is a huge step taken. From the trailer to a few released songs of the movie, fans are loving everything about SMZS. Amidst all this, one thing which created quite a stir was the kiss between Ayushmann and Jitendra in the trailer. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer: Can Ayushmann’s Film Succeed in Bringing Homosexuality to Mainstream Cinema After Sonam's Attempt to Do So Failed?

Ayushmann and Jitendra Kumar essay the role of a same-sex couple and going by the vibes of the film's trailer, it looks like this one is here to squash the stereotypes. Reportedly, while the producer was not sure about the kiss in the film, the Censor Board has no objection to it. According to a report on Bollywood Hungama, the Censor Board has no intentions to chop off the smooch scene between the leads. “They are looking at it as a love story, not a GAY love story, a sure sign that the censor board in India has evolved,” says the source. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar Show That 'Love is Love' in This Quirky Same-Sex Romance (Watch Video).

“No member of the censor board had any objection to the same-sex kiss in the trailer. However, the expletive that Gajraj Rao (playing Jitendra Kumar’s father) utters when he sees his son kissing his male lover, has been beeped," added the source.

Further, a close source to producer Aanand L Rai was quoted saying, “Aanand was very apprehensive about the kiss. He wanted a ‘U’ certificate for the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. And for that he was anxious that the CBFC would ask for the kiss to be removed. But no one objected to the kiss, only to the swear word that Gajraj Rao utters when the kiss happens.” Apart from Ayushman and Jitendra, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo in key roles. Stay tuned!