Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Star Ayushmann Khurrana Interacts with LGBTQI+ Fans in Delhi

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will next be seen in the gay rom-com Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, interacted with LGBTQI+ fans during his visit to the Capital. To spend some time with the star, the fans had to participate in a contest, wherein they had to complete the catchy phrase: "I want to meet Ayushmann because..." The meet-and-greet session was organised by Blued, a gay social app. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Actor Ayushmann Khurrana: I Have Kissed a Boy in the Past During Roadies.

"Blued is the largest gay social app in India. While we have done out of the box campaigns in India, which focusses on strengthening the LGBTQI+ community with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, being associated as exclusive dating partner, we aim at registering our presence as a brand which will always stand for the community rights and position our brand strongly to help the LGBTQ community in India," Sanyam Sharma, marketing director, Blued India, said. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar’s Lip-Lock Receives No Objection From CBFC.

Speaking of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the film launches digital sensation, Jitender Kumar, as Ayushmann's on-screen love interest. The film also reunites the Badhai Ho couple Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, and features Manurishi Chaddha and Maanvi Gagroo in important roles. Bhumi Pednekar plays a cameo in the film, written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The film is scheduled to release on February 21.