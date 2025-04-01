Salman Khan is a superstar who rules everyone’s hearts. Whether on-screen or off-screen, he always receives immense love from the audience. His incredible stardom is evident in the success of Sikandar. While everyone is praising the film, a young fan of Salman Khan has also expressed his love for the superstar by sharing his review of the film. ‘Sikandar’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Movie Shows Growth on Eid, Earns INR 63.42 Crore in India.

When a little fan of Salman Khan was asked, Do you want to watch a movie or watch Salman Khan?, he said,"I just want to say one thing, in the history of Bollywood, there came many stars, superstars, and Badshahs, but there’s only one Bhaijaan. Neither has anyone like Bhaijaan come before, nor will anyone ever come again."

He was further asked, How much have you enjoyed Salman Khan in real life?, to which the little fan replied,

"A lot, a lot, a lot. We should help the poor as much as possible."

When questioned, How did you like the action in Sikandar?, he responded,

"Very good, very good. I liked it a lot."

Another question was, What did you learn from watching the movie?, to which he said, "That you should help as much as possible, donate as much as possible."

Finally, when asked, What would you like to say to the children who troll Salman Khan? You are so young, yet you love Salman Khan so much. What would you tell them?, the little fan replied, "I would like to say that Salman Khan earns more than a blockbuster movie of big stars. Thank you so much." Salman Khan Announces 5 Films After ‘Sikandar’ – the Names Will Shock You! ‘Kick 2’, ‘Andaz Apna Apna 2’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’, and Films With Sanjay Dutt and Sooraj Barjatya!

This video from Salman’s youngest fan speaks volumes about Bhaijaan’s popularity, transcending age, caste, or creed. He is the only superstar who has enjoyed unwavering stardom and a loyal fanbase for decades. As Sikandar continues its successful run in cinemas, its triumph is largely driven by Salman’s massive appeal and enduring star power.

