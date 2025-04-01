At a time when the film fraternity is grappling with multiple challenges, the unauthorised online release of Hindi film Sikandar highlights the need for stricter enforcement of anti-piracy laws, the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) said on Tuesday. The producers' body has condemned the online leak of the Salman Khan-starrer movie even before its official theatrical release on March 30. 'Sikandar': Salman Khan's Movie Leaks Online in HD Print Ahead of Film's Release; Will This Act of Piracy Affect Film's Box Office Business?

IMPPA Statement on 'Sikandar' Leak

"This continuing illegal act has caused significant financial harm to the film's producer and the film industry, particularly at a time when the entire film fraternity -including producers, distributors, and theatre owners- is grappling with multiple challenges," IMPPA said. "The leak of Sikandar serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for stricter enforcement of anti-piracy laws and enhanced digital security measures to protect intellectual property rights," the association said in a statement.

IMPPA said piracy is a severe threat to the entertainment sector that leads to substantial revenue loss and jeopardises the livelihoods of countless individuals involved in film production, distribution, and exhibition. The producers' body said they have consistently raised concerns about social media platforms like "X and Telegram that facilitate the unauthorised streaming and distribution of films".

"...We strongly urge the authorities to take strict action to shut down these sites and hold those responsible accountable under the law. The unauthorised release of 'Sikandar' is not just a financial setback; it is an attack on the creative efforts and dedication of the entire film community. We urge all stakeholders, including the Central and State Government, Police and cybercrime agencies and digital platforms, to work together in strengthening legal frameworks and enforcing stricter anti-piracy measures to prevent such illegal activities in the future," IMPPA added.

The producers' body also appealed the audiences to support the industry by watching films through legitimate channels and refraining from engaging in piracy. "Only through collective action can we safeguard the future of Indian cinema and ensure that filmmakers continue to create and deliver quality content without fear of exploitation."

Sikandar, which marks Salman Khan's return to the big screen after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is currently playing in theatres. It is directed by Ghajini fame AR Murugadoss and also stars Rashmika Mandana and Sathyaraj.

