While Salman Khan is all set to bring fire to the big screen with his action-packed entertainer Sikandar releasing on March 30 during Eid, South star Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal-starrer Empuraan is also releasing on the same date. Empuraan will face direct competition at the box office with Salman’s commercial action film, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. ‘Sikandar’: From ‘Love’ to ‘Dabangg 3’, 10 Movies Where Salman Khan Worked With South Directors and How Those Fared at Box Office.

At a recent press conference for Empuraan, Prithviraj praised the superstar and the grand scale of Sikandar. He said, “Sikandar is a huge, huge project. It’s Salman sir, one of the biggest superstars the country has ever seen. And as usual, he is coming on Eid with this banger of a commercial flick with AR Murugadoss sir. I wish the team the absolute best. I hope the film becomes a blockbuster. I will have no complaints if you watch Sikandar at 11 am and Empuraan at 1 pm.”

These words of admiration from an actor like Prithviraj highlight how Salman’s influence transcends regional boundaries, making him a pan-Indian icon. The actor enjoys immense popularity among fans and peers, particularly in the South, where his star power commands deep respect. Salman’s film releases are eagerly anticipated nationwide, and his appeal has won him admiration from top South Indian stars. ‘Sikandar’ Trailer: Salman Khan Delivers High-Octane Action and Swagger in This Action-Packed Promo Featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal and Sathyaraj (Watch Video).

Get ready for an epic cinematic clash this Eid 2025. Salman Khan returns to theatres alongside Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, the film releases on March 30, 2025.

