In the upcoming film Sikandar, releasing in theatres on March 30, Salman Khan teams up with director AR Murugadoss for the first time. The Tamil filmmaker previously worked with Aamir Khan in his Bollywood debut Ghajini - a remake of his own Tamil hit (loosely inspired by Christopher Nolan’s Memento) - which became the first Hindi film to enter the ₹100 crore club. Murugadoss also directed Akshay Kumar in Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, another successful remake of his Tamil film Thuppakki. ‘Sikandar’ Advance Bookings Open: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Movie Sells Out European Screens Within Hours.

Now, the question is whether Murugadoss can deliver another box-office hit with Salman Khan - especially as Sikandar is rumoured (despite denials) to be a remake of his Tamil blockbuster Sarkar.

Murugadoss isn’t the first South Indian filmmaker Salman has worked with - nor will he be the last (an Atlee collaboration fell through recently). Here’s a look at all of Salman’s lead roles in films directed by South Indian filmmakers, excluding cameos like Sirf Tum.

1. Love (1991)

Revathi and Salman Khan in Love

Director: Suresh Krissna

A romantic drama with a tragic ending, Love was a remake of Krissna’s own Telugu film Prema (1989). Though best remembered for the soulful duet "Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya", the film was only an average earner.

2. Jaagruti (1992)

Salman Khan in Jaagruti

Director: Suresh Krissna

Krissna reunited with Salman for this romantic-action film co-starring Karisma Kapoor, but it flopped at the box office.

3. Bandhan (1998)

Salman Khan and Ashwini Bhave in Bandhan

Director: K Murali Mohana Rao

1998 was a golden year for Salman, with every release turning into a hit—including Bandhan, a remake of the Tamil film Pandithurai. While not among his most memorable hits, it’s fondly recalled for the song "Tere Naina Mere Nainon Se".

4. Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002)

Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam

Director: KS Adhiyaman

When discussing Salman-Shah Rukh Khan collaborations, films like Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or even Pathaan dominate the conversation. Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam rarely gets mentioned - unless you're among the devoted followers of the Only Desi Revisits roast channel on YouTube. This remake of the 1995 Tamil film Thotta Chinungi boasted an enviable cast: both Khans, Madhuri Dixit, and Aishwarya Rai (who was dating "Bhai" at the time). Despite suffering production delays, the film managed decent box-office returns, riding purely on its star power.

5. Kyon Ki (2005)

Salman Khan and Rimi Sen in Kyon Ki

Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan remade his own Malayalam hit Thalavattom (a loose adaptation of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest) with Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Rimi Sen. While the film featured decent music by Himesh Reshammiya and a commendable performance from Salman as a mentally troubled patient, it flopped at the box office. Ironically, it released alongside Priyadarshan’s comedy Garam Masala, which overshadowed it and became a hit.

6. Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar (2006)

Shilpa Shetty and Salman Khan in Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar

Director: KS Adhiyaman

Salman Khan reunited with his Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam director for this romantic family drama, co-starring Shilpa Shetty. Like their previous collaboration, Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar faced multiple delays before its theatrical release. However, unlike HTHS, this one tanked, failing to replicate its predecessor’s success.

7. Wanted (2009)

Salman Khan in Wanted

Director: Prabhu Deva

Wanted marked the beginning of Salman Khan’s love affair with South-inspired action entertainers. A remake of the Telugu hit Pokiri (directed by Puri Jagannadh), Prabhu Deva first adapted it in Tamil with Vijay before bringing it to Bollywood with Salman. The film was a much-needed hit during a rough patch in Salman’s career and remains iconic for its punchy dialogues.

8. Bodyguard (2011)

Kareena Kapoor and Salman Khan in Bodyguard

Director: Siddique

Bodyguard arrived when Salman Khan was virtually invincible at the box office. A remake of Siddique’s own Malayalam film (later adapted in Tamil with Vijay), this version packed more action and capitalised on Salman and Kareena Kapoor’s chemistry. While it was a blockbuster, it’s hardly counted among Salman’s finest works.

9. Dabangg 3 (2019)

Salman Khan in Dabangg 3

Director: Prabhu Deva

Salman clearly has a soft spot for Prabhu Deva, collaborating with him more than any other South director - despite diminishing returns. Though Dabangg 3 broke even, it’s the franchise’s weakest link, barely registering as a semi-hit.

10. Radhe (2021)

Salman Khan in Radhe

Director: Prabhu Deva

Prabhu Deva strikes again - with their worst collaboration yet! On paper, Salman headlining a remake of the South Korean thriller The Outlaws seemed exciting. In reality, Radhe was a disaster, devoid of any redeeming qualities. Fortunately for Salman, its impact was minimal, as it skipped Indian theatres (due to pandemic restrictions) with a direct OTT release while having a limited overseas release. Radhe Movie Review: Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s Tone-Deaf Remake of The Outlaws Is Terribly Dated!

Honourable Mention

Phir Milenge (2004)

Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty in Phir Milenge

Director: Revathi

Revathi - Salman's co-star from Love - persuaded him to take on the riskiest role of his career: playing an HIV-positive patient in this Indian adaptation of Philadelphia. While essentially an extended cameo in this legal drama (alongside Shilpa Shetty and a pre-fame Abhishek Bachchan), Salman delivered one of his most nuanced performances. Though Phir Milenge flopped commercially, it earned lasting appreciation for Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's soulful soundtrack, particularly the melancholic beauty of "Jeene Ke Ishaare".

PS: Phir Milenge is an 'honourable mention' because, though Revathi is a Malayali actress more prolific in the Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu industries, her feature-length directorials are mostly made in Hindi.

