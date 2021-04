Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja uploaded a video on Thursday where she expressed her support to the Film Heritage Foundation, and the work the organisation has been doing to preserve timeless classics. The actress put up multiple pictures in one post, along with a video to show the work and the need to preserve film heritage. She also hopes that future generations see the kind of efforts veterans have put into the art of cinema. Sonam Kapoor Turns Muse for Dutch Designer Iris van Herpen and Their Union is a Delight for all the Couture Lovers (View Pics).

In the Instagram caption, she wrote: "Being a second generation actor in a family that celebrates cinema, I've grown up watching my peers and relatives give their all to each film they've been in. I would want the future generation to not just be able to see their passion, but also witness what it is like to pour their heart out in films. My decision to associate with Film Heritage Foundation is a testament to how strongly I feel about preserving our heritage for the future to see, appreciate and love." Sonam Kapoor Wishes Swara Bhasker on Her 33rd Birthday With a Sweet Note (View Post).

Check Out Sonam Kapoor's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam hails from a film family. Her father Anil Kapoor, uncle Sanjay Kapoor and younger brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor are actors, too, as are cousins Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor. Her sister Rhea and uncle Boney Kapoor are producers, while Boney's wife, late Sridevi, was one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood. Sonam will soon be seen in the film "Blind". For the role , she has been learning the body language of the visually impaired.

