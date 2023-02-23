Actor Sunny Singh is looking at his film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety as it has clocked in five years since its release. He has struck a chord with the audience with his role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and then Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which was released in 2018. Both the films were helmed by Luv Ranjan, whom Sunny credits for all the love and recognition that the audience has bestowed him with. Nushrat Bharucha: 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' Changed Things For Me.

The actor shared: "Wherever I am today and the recognition and love I receive to date from the fans and even in the industry, all the credit goes only to one person - Luv Ranjan. I have learned how to grow in life, as an actor and as a person because of him. After my parents, it's Luv Sir, who has always been there." Sunny Singh's character of Titu made audiences laugh their hearts out and impressed them with the chemistry between him and his BFF in the film.Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety revolved around a war between love and friendship, the film also featured Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Baruccha along with Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. The Virgin Tree: Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari Begin Shooting For Sidhaant Sachdev Directorial Starring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy.

Singh continued: "I hope we celebrate the 6th, 7th or 8th successful year because it's the most special cult film, youth has related so much with the film and they know me for my characters in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. I think this was the turning point for me. The schooling I got helped me with more films ahead. Every frame and every moment of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is very special for me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be seen as Lakshman in the mythological drama, Adipurush. He will also be seen in a horror-comedy, The Virgin Tree along with Sanjay Dutt.

