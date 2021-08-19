Actor Jackie Shroff has his diaries full with a slate of releases lined up. He will be seen in films such as The Interview: Night of 26/11 and the much-awaited and talked about movie Sooryavanshi, where he will be seen playing an antagonist. Talking about his character in the Akshay Kumar-starrer, Jackie in an exclusive chat with IANS said: "I can't talk about it much. It's a main part. They always introduce their villain right, in the film, they have introduced me in this." Rohit Shetty on Sooryavanshi Release: Question Is When Will Theatres Open Up?

'Sooryavanshi' marks the fourth instalment of filmmaker Rohit Shetty's cop universe after 'Singham' franchise and 'Simmba'. The film stars Akshay as Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi and also features Katrina Kaif . It was initially locked for theatrical release on March 24, 2020 but got pushed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The new release date given was April 30 this year, however it was delayed once again. The 64-year-old actor too does not know when the film will see the light of day. Ratsasan, Ram Setu, Sooryavanshi and More – 9 Upcoming Movies Of Akshay Kumar You Should Know About!

"I don't know when it'll come. They are all waiting because it is a big film. So they will wait for the cinema halls to open. Theatre experience is different." The film revolves around Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad and his team who join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to stop a terrorist group planning to attack Mumbai.

