Khushboo Patani, wellness coach, influencer, and former Army Major also known as the elder sister of actress Disha Patani has stepped forward to clear the air after her viral video sparked a wave of controversy online. The video, in which she condemned spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya for his sexist remarks about women in live-in relationships, gained rapid traction. But soon, some social media users began circulating edited clips falsely suggesting that Khushboo’s comments were aimed at another revered spiritual figure, Premanand Maharaj Ji. ‘Main Isko Samjha Deti Mooh Marna Kya Hota Hai’: Disha Patani’s Sister Khushboo Patani Slams Aniruddhacharya Maharaj Over His Live-In Relationship Remark on Women (Watch Video)

Khushboo Patani Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Major Khushboo Patani(KP) (@khushboo_patani)

In response, Khushboo issued an official clarification on her Instagram, strongly denying these claims and calling out the spread of misinformation. She stated, “It has come to my notice that a false narrative is being circulated online, mixing my name with revered spiritual figure Premanand Maharaj ji, and spreading baseless claims that I’ve said something about him. Let me make this very clear – I have not made any statement against Premanand Maharaj ji.”

Khushboo Patani Slams Twisted Claims

She stressed that her remarks were “strictly in response to a misogynistic comment made by Anirudh Acharya, and were directed only at him.” Deeply disturbed by how her words were being twisted, Khushboo added, “It deeply pains me to see people misusing and twisting my words, dragging my name and my family name into something we have nothing to do with.” Who Is Khushboo Patani? All About Disha Patani’s Elder Sister and an Ex-Indian Army Officer Who Rescued Abandoned Baby Girl in Bareilly.

Khushboo Patani Clarifies Stance: Says Speaking Against Misogyny Is Her Dharma

Highlighting her personal respect for spiritual figures, Khushboo shared, “Respecting saints and spiritual traditions is something I hold deeply in my heart.” However, she also made it clear that standing up against injustice and misogyny is just as important to her, writing, “But calling out misogyny, wherever it comes from, is also my dharma – and I will not remain silent in the face of injustice.”

Khushboo Patani Warns of Legal Action Over False Claims

As the controversy escalated, Khushboo warned that if such defamatory content continues to spread, she will not hesitate to take legal action. “This kind of targeted misinformation is not only unethical but dangerous... I request everyone to refrain from spreading manipulated videos and incorrect information. If this continues, I will be forced to take legal action against defamatory content.” Disha Patani’s Sister Khushboo Patani Finds Missing Toddler Girl Near Her House During Morning Walk in Bareilly, Saves Her Life With UP Police's Help (See Pics and Video)

Khushboo Patani Clarifies Remarks Amid Controversy

The backlash began when Khushboo had reacted strongly to a viral video of Aniruddhacharya Maharaj, where he made controversial statements implying that most women in live-in relationships have had multiple partners. Calling his remarks regressive and hypocritical, Khushboo’s original video drew a wave of both support and criticism. Now with her clarification, Khushboo hopes to put an end to the confusion and remind everyone that while she respects religious traditions, she will always call out unfair and sexist narratives no matter who they come from.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2025 11:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).