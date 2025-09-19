Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 75th birthday on September 17, 2025. He was born in Vadnagar, Mehsana district, in 1950. From celebrities to global leaders, everyone extended warm wishes to PM Modi on his special day. From Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to former US President Donald Trump, birthday greetings poured in for the Prime Minister. Amid the flood of wishes, one stood out - a heartfelt video message from actor Sudesh Berry. PM Narendra Modi 75th Birthday Celebrations: Night Sky Over Mumbai's Nariman Point Illuminates With Vibrant Colours During Drone Show Organised To Celebrate Prime Minister's Birthday (Watch Video).

Sudesh Berry’s Birthday Wish for PM Narendra Modi

Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Sudesh Berry shared a heartfelt video wishing PM Modi on his 75th birthday. In the video, the Border actor was heard calling the visionary leader an “avatar of Lord Vishnu.” He also appealed to fellow citizens to individually offer a small token of love to PM Modi as a return gift for his service to the nation.

In the video, the Ghayal actor could be heard saying, "Namashkar Modi ji, happy birthday. I am suremany might have sent you these wshes. Lekin mai, aise mauke pe ye bolne ka liberty chahta hoon, mai aapko normal human being nahi samajhta. Isse mera ki galat matlab nahi hai. Mai aap ko ishnu avatar samajhta hoon." (Namaste Modi ji, a very happy birthday to you. I am sure crores of people have wished you the same, but I would like to take the liberty on this special day to say that you are not a normal being. Please don’t take this the other way, but I feel you are an incarnation of Lord Vishnu). Lord Vishnu is an Indian deity who serves as the preserver and protector of the universe.

Further explaining why he feels that way, Sudesh Berry said, "Jab se aap aaye hain, yeh desh jo hai, yeh desh ne aisa parivartan dekha, yeh desh ke logon ne aisa parivartan dekha jo mai imagine bhi nahi kar sakta, mai soch bhi nahi sakt, islie mai aapko Vishnu avatar kehta hoon." (Ever since you took the oath as the Prime Minister, the country and its people have witnessed progress beyond imagination. This is the reason I call you a Vishnu Avatar).

Sudesh Berry Urges Indians To Donate INR 1 to PM Modi as Birthday Return Gift

The actor didn’t stop with his heartfelt comments on Modi ji there. He went on to request 140 crore Indians to donate INR 1 each as a return gift to him for his contributions to nation-building. He said, “Aapne hamare deshvaasiyon ke liye karodon bank accounts diye hain. Toh aise mauke par, main deshvaasiyon se kehna chahta hoon ki as a return gift, itne saalon mein aapne desh ko jo diya, jo desh ko kahaan se kahaan le gaye. 100-150 rank par tha, abhi top 3 mein countries mein hai. Bohot saari cheezein aayi hain jaise satellite. Logon ko pata hai hum kahaan se kahaan gaye aur hamari kitni izzat bann gayi.”

He continued, “Aapne karodo account khole hai, ek account hum Modi ji ka kholte hai, aur 140 crore jo log hai wo INR 1 aapke account me daily daalte hai.” He also said that every citizen must spare one minute to offer prayers for the Honourable PM. He further added that after doing this, we as citizens can rest peacefully at home, knowing that our brave soldiers are guarding us at the border.

How Netizens Reacted to Sudesh Berry’s Video on PM Modi’s Birthday

You might think Sudesh Berry was being overly emotional or even controversial with his words, but the comment section tells a different story. Netizens felt that the actor genuinely spoke from the heart, and his humble appeal made perfect sense. A user wrote, "I am overwhelmed by your words and thank you for giving us a beautiful idea." Another commented, "Sir sach mein ek Vishnu avatar hain."

Netizens React to Sudesh Berry’s Unique Birthday Wish for PM Narendra Modi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudesh Berry (@sudeshberry)

Narendra Modi served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for three consecutive terms from 2001 to 2014. He is currently serving as the Prime Minister of India for the third time since 2014.

