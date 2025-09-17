Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75-years-old today, September 17. On his 75th birthday, a drone show was organised in Mumbai to celebrate PM Narendra Modi's birthday. A video shared by news agency PTI shows the night sky over Nariman Point in Mumbai illuminating with vibrant colours during the drone show organised to celebrate PM Modi’s 75th birthday. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming birthday wishes he received on his special day. In a post on X, he shared that the people's faith and affection are a tremendous source of strength for him, reinforcing his commitment to building a "Viksit Bharat". PM Narendra Modi Thanks Giorgia Meloni for Birthday Wishes, Says ‘Deeply Appreciate Italy’s Friendship’.

Drone Show Organised in Mumbai to Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 75th Birtday

VIDEO | Mumbai, Maharashtra: The night sky over Nariman Point illuminated with vibrant colours as a drone show was organised to celebrate PM Modi’s 75th birthday. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/UhIqpy1WHC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Official X Account of PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)