Sunny Leone Has a Goofy Dance Video Up With Husband Daniel Weber For Some Lockdown Entertainment (Watch Video)

Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber Instagram Video (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Home Quarantine is right now the necessity of survival. Thus everyone has made peace with it and dealing with it in their own quirky ways. Amid this period of battling coronavirus outbreak, social media trends are on rise. Bollywood actress Sunny Leone too is very much active on the platforms. In fact, she and her husband Daniel Weber have started an entertainment page ‘locked up with Sunny,’ especially for the lockdown. And here is their first goofy video from the same. Sunny Leone Raises Temperatures in an Orange Bikini and We Think She's Hotter than Summer! (View Pic).

In the video, we can see the couple dancing on a speeded song in a funny way. Just one of those regular things that we see people doing on Instagram and TikTok these days, you know!

She wrote in her caption while sharing the post, “30min before the next @lockedupwithsunny episode with @shahdaisy. A little of what happened on one of the last episodes with @dirrty99 #lockedupwithsunny.” Check out the video below.

Sunny Leone's Post:

Sunny also recently posted a picture on April 5, as she was a part of #9Baje9Minutes initiative started by PM Modi. She wrote, “Locked down!! Lots of love to all the people and healthcare professionals who are facing this virus head-on!! Xoxo.” Indeed, it is important to keep up with the positivity and enthusiasm like she does. As no matter what, it is the best way to portray that ‘we are all in this together.’ Meanwhile, we await for Sunny’s next lockdown video!