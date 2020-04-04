Sunny Leone Raises Temperatures in an Orange Bikini and We Think She's Hotter than Summer! (View Pic)

Sunny Leone New Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, if there's one celebrity who has been keeping us entertained with their posts, it is Sunny Leone. The actress recently started her web chat show and has also been posting some gorgeous throwbacks to lighten up our dull days during this pandemic. On her chat show, one of the guests was also ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani and to ahead of welcoming him on the show, the actress has been posting some of her hottest photoshoots done by the photographer. After making us swoon with her picture from the Manforce calendar shoot, Sunny once again sent Instagram in a meltdown with her new post. Sunny Leone Lets Her Sexy Siren Loose In This Bejewelled Monokini and We Can't Stop Staring!

The actress sure knows how to tease everyone with her quirky captions and posting her recent picture in a sexy orange bikini, the Ragini MMS 2 star wrote, "It's ok to stare!! 12 days of #Summer". Well, all we can say looking at her post is that we don't know if its the summer or sunny that is raising the temperatures more. Sunny has been serving some of the hottest looks on Instagram lately as a part of her '12 days of Summer' posts. These consist of throwback photos from her previous photoshoots. Sunny Leone Shares a Picture with her Kids Wearing Masks as they Get Ready to Tackle the Coronavirus Outbreak in the City.

Check Out the Latest Picture Here:

The actress had earlier also shared posts on how she was spending her quarantine time at home. In one of the posts, Sunny was seen working on a painting. The Jism 2 star had also previously posted on how she and husband Daniel Weber are keeping their kids entertained during this pandemic. Sunny Leone and Danile along with their kids were recently seen grooving to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop The Feeling" in their building premises and posting about the same, Sunny had written, "Trying to keep spirits high with a little @justintimberlake."