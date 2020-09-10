In a bid to get justice for Sushant Singh Rajput in what many believe is a murder and not suicide, a few news channels are going to any lengths. They have been slammed by many celebrities and others for the kind of reporting they have launched in this case. All that despite Bombay HC asking them to follow restrain in reporting the matter. Today, a Mumbai Mirror tweet claimed that Bombay HC today seemed stunned to see how the State has failed to control electronic media. The court was hearing on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED Likely to Register Fresh Case on the Basis of Narcotics Control Bureau Findings

Bombay HC even called NBA, National Broadcasters Association, toothless. Many have raised concerns about the way news channels have been tracking the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and even the drugs angle. They have often been referred to as vultures.

#NewsAlert: Bombay High Court while hearing #SSRDeathCase expresses "surprise" there is no state control over electronic media – "We are surprised to know that there is no state control on electronic media. This body (NBA) is toothless... Why should it be unregulated?" – HC — Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) September 10, 2020

In an earlier hearing this month, Bombay HC had requested media channels to apply restraint while reporting the issue and no way hamper the investigation.

