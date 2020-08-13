Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, posted a new video on Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday, to reiterate her demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into the death of the late actor. ?"We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah," Shweta said in the video, which she posted on her verified Instagram account and her unverified Twitter handle. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED Seized Mobiles, Electronic Gadgets of Rhea Chakraborty, Brother Showik & Father Indrajit in Money Laundering Probe

In another post, she is seen holding a placard that reads: "I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request for #CBIforSSR." She captioned the image as: "It's time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR @sushantsinghrajput." Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Shares Late Actor’s Throwback Pic with Father (View Post)

Shweta Singh Kirti Requesting For CBI Inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput Case

WATCH: 'I am a sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request for #CBIForSSR,' writes Shweta Singh Kirti in her placard-video appeal joining the global campaign for truth and justice https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/H8FpdX3bbc — Republic (@republic) August 13, 2020

Shweta has already garnered a lot of support for her video, with people leaving comments like "We all stand strong with you", "Hope for the best. We want justice", "We are with you and God is with us". Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14, and the late actor's family feels he was murdered. They have alleged that they are getting threats as they continue their fight for justice. The family has said they were not even given time to mourn Sushant's death, with stories surfacing that he is mentally imbalanced, and photographs of his dead body going viral.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2020 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).