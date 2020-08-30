Rhea Chakraborty, who has been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Investigation Team for 17 hours, deposed before the agency once again on Sunday along with her brother Showik in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. According to the CBI officials, Rhea arrived at the DRDO guest house around 10.15 a.m. with her brother. A CBI source said that the agency will question her about the expenses made by her from the credit card of Sushant and the medical treatment of the actor. When Sushant Singh Rajput Was Punished on the First Day of 11th Standard

The source said that she will also be questioned about the reasons for replacing the earlier personal staff at Sushant's residence and also the reasons for keeping the late actor away from his family. The CBI team will also grill her about the financial transactions and plans of investments. On Saturday, Rhea was questioned by the CBI for seven hours and on Friday for over 10 hours. The CBI also grilled her brother separately on Friday and Saturday besides questioning Sushant's personal staff -- Neeraj Singh, Dipesh Sawant, flatmate Siddharth Pithani and others. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI Questions Rhea Chakraborty for 7 Hours, Asks Her About Using Late Actor’s Credit Card

The CBI team had arrived in Mumbai along with the forensic team last Thursday, a day after the Supreme Court gave the nod for a probe by the federal agency, and was exempted from mandatory quarantine by the BMC. The CBI team has till date twice visited the Cooper Hospital, Sushant's Bandra flat and Waterstone resort. The team has also collected all the documents from the Mumbai Police related to the case.

The CBI has registered a case on the orders of the central government on the basis of a request from the Bihar government. Sushant's father K.K. Singh had filed a case with the Bihar Police against Rhea, her father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, brother Showik, Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi, house manager Samuel Miranda, Pithani and unknown others.

