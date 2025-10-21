Bollywood filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has reportedly stepped back from the much-anticipated film Dhoom 4 following the box office failure of his latest release War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. According to recent reports, Mukerji expressed his reservations about the project during a meeting with Yash Raj Films (YRF) head Aditya Chopra, citing that projects like War 2 and Dhoom 4 were never meant for him and that he wants to explore more in the romance and drama genres. ‘Dhoom 4’: Aditya Chopra Ropes In ‘Pathaan’ Writer Shridhar Raghavan for Ranbir Kapoor Starrer; Ayan Mukerji Directorial To Go on Floors in 2026?.

Ayan Mukerji No Longer Directing ‘Dhoom 4’

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Ayan Mukerji decided to opt out of Dhoom 4 post the commercial failure of War 2. A source close to the development said, "Ayaan believes that films like War 2 and Dhoom 4 were never meant for him, and he wants to do something a lot wider with scope for romance, drama with spectacle vibes and storytelling."

The source added, "Ayan Mukerji was just executing what was written on paper by Sridhar Raghavan and had little say on the script and screenplay. He does not want to be on another journey of just execution as he is a passionate filmmaker who prefers to exclusively work on written material and bring more to the screen than what's written."

What's Next for Ayan Mukerji?

The same source said that producer Aditya Chopra understood Ayan's point of view and agreed to part ways on a good note. The director is now focusing on Brahmastra 2, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The insider said, "Ayan is now working on Brahmastra 2 and will take the film on floors in 2026. The writing work is concluded and some polishing is going on during his stay in the Himalayas." ‘War 2’ Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Spy Showdown Sinks Under Bad VFX and Brain-Dead Screenplay (LatestLY Exclusive).

Ayan Mukerji’s Latest Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Who Will Direct ‘Dhoom 4’?

Reports suggest that Aditya Chopra is on the hunt for a director for Dhoom 4. However, people at YRF have hinted that Aditya might direct the film himself, as Ranbir Kapoor has already cleared his dates. It remains to be seen whether Aditya Chopra will take on the directorial role for Dhoom 4 or find someone new to helm the project.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2025 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).