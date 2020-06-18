Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’ Co-Star Swastika Mukherjee Reacts With Disgust at Fake RIPs

Kolkata, June 18: Bengali star Swastika Mukherjee, who featured with Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2015 release "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!", has reacted with "disgust" at the "fake RIPs" being written for the late actor.

"I am never going to recover from this disgust. Never. Ever. Ever. The disgust that the media, social media and agenda peddlers collectively have thrown at us. Why write fake RIPs ? We didn't even allow the man to do that. He was fighting till he was alive, he is fighting even from his grave. Sorry Sushant, we are sorry. I'll remember this happy you. Today and always," Swastika wrote on Facebook. Vikas Gupta Says Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Girlfriend Ankita Lokhande Was His Shock Absorber.

Swastika Mukherjee's Facebook Post

The actress also shared a photo with Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi, the late actor's co-star in his forthcoming film, "Dil Bechara".

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday. Mumbai Police is currently investigating his death.

