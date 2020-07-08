Sahil Vaid has played Varun Dhawan's best friend in movies like Badrinath... and Humpty Sharma... Now, he will be seen playing best-friend to Sushant Singh Rajput's character in Dil Bechara. The movie is Sushant's last on-screen appearance after his demise. Sahil Vaid is happy to have worked with him. "I am so glad I got to work with Sushant. Why glad is a very personal feeling," the actor said. Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan Welcomes Sahil Vaid As His ‘All Time Best Friend’ in the Sara Ali Khan Starrer.

He also said, "When I limped into the office to meet Mukesh Chhabra with a broken leg, I never thought I was walking into an experience full of emotions and a journey through rediscovering so many of those emotions. Watching the trailer has somehow made me forget the whole world and has taken me back to those beautiful days we spent in Jamshedpur, memories I will cherish for as long as I live and love."

Check Out Dil Bechara Trailer Here:

Vaid will also be seen playing Varun Dhawan's best-friend, once again, in the upcoming comedy film, Coolie No 1. The movie, directed by David Dhawan is a remake/reboot of his '90s hit by the same name, that featured Govinda. "Back with my all time best friend," Varun had written on Instagram, welcoming Vaid on board the cast with a picture.

