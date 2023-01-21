Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14, 2020 sent shockwaves in the industry. He was a gem of a person and powerhouse performer who will be forever remembered. In fact, it was SSR who proved that with talent one can make it big in the showbiz, sans a godfather. His journey from TV to Dil Bechara might sound easy, but it was not. The late actor's sheer grit and determination is what made him a successful movie star. If alive, SSR would have been celebrating his 37th birthday today, but sadly, he is no more around us. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pet Dog Fudge Dies Days Before Actor’s Birth Anniversary; Sister Priyanka Singh Shares Tragic News on Twitter.

However, we are not here to sob but to celebrate the impeccable actor Sushant was. His career was bumpy, but majorly his movies were loved by the audiences as it had a spark. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, we would like to list down five films of SSR that are phenomenal. Have a look. Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Remembering the Best Movie Dialogues of the Brilliant Actor That Will Be Cherished Forever!

Kai Po Che! (2013)

Sushant’s big break in Bollywood was with Kai Po Che! which started Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao alongside him. The movie was a hit among fans as well as the critics. Based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel ‘The Three Mistakes Of My Life’, this one saw SSR as a cricketer with the backdrop of political mayhem, earthquake and riots.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (2015)

SSR experimented and got into the skin of the character of Byomkesh so well that moviegoers were stunned. However, owing to the not so massy storyline, the flick did decently well at the ticket window. But trust us, Sushant was super in his role.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

This film was SSR’s best out of the lot as it garnered him accolades for his terrific acting chops. He essayed the role of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and aced it. Indeed, no one would have done it better than him. Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Best Throwback Moments of the Actor That Won Our Hearts (Watch Videos).

Chhichhore (2019)

Sushant Singh Rajput experimented with his looks in this hard-hitting tale on friendship. He played two roles that of a college boy and a father figure. His performance and bonding with the cast was the highlight of the flick.

Dil Bechara (2020)

This happens to be the last movie of SSR on the big screen. A cancer-fighting youngsters Kizie (Sanjana Sanghi) and Manny (SSR), fall in love and live their life to the fullest, despite the tragedy. The end scene in this film is heartbreaking. DB is an official Hindi remake of John Green’s 2012 novel The Fault In Our Stars.

That’s it, guys! These were some of the memorable roles of SSR that were distant in their own ways and proved that the actor is versatile and how. However, the sad part is that he is no more with us and had so much to offer. You’ll be missed, SSR!

