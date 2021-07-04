Taapsee Pannu is quite disappointed to see critics allegedly taking personal digs at her by giving negative reviews to her latest film, Haseen Dillruba. "Movie reviewing is very subjective. Criticism of the film and character is welcomed and helps me learn and improve which I feel I have a huge scope of but personal digs is what pulls down a critic to a troller," Taapsee tweeted in a response to a review written by one of the film critics. Haseen Dillruba Ending Explained: How the Climax of Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey’s Netflix Film Has ‘Dinesh Pandit’ Come to the Rescue! (LatestLY Exclusive)

She also spoke about how some critics giving preference to the Hollywood movie, The Tomorrow War, over Haseen Dillruba. For the unversed, both the movies were released on Friday this week. When one journalist tweeted about how a few critics are smitten by The Tomorrow War but forgot to see merit in the original Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee didn't hesitate to express her opinion.

Sir Hollywood hai na , sab chalta hai. It’s always aspirational regardless of the flaws. Yahan hum jitna marzi experiment kar le it always falls short and more so we look “redundant” to them no matter what we do. Maybe working out of LA will help. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 4, 2021

Haseen Dillruba is streaming on Netflix

