The internet is a really confusing space. People today are ready to pull off any type of stunt to go viral online, but very few actually manage to do so. On the other hand, there are a few who, without any real reason, suddenly become a talking topic and instantly go viral, leaving everyone wondering what exactly about them contributed to that instant fame. Here we are talking about Jawan actress Girija Oak, who has gone viral after she sat down for an interview with The Lallantop recently. ‘Did Not Feel Any Discomfort’: Girija Oak Godbole Opens Up About Filming Intimate Scene With ‘Kanatar Chapter 1’ Star Gulshan Devaiah for Upcoming Series ‘Therapy Sherapy’ (Watch Video).

Several photos of the actress in a blue saree have been shared on social media, bringing her renewed attention for her work in Hindi and Marathi films and television shows. Amid the popularity, the trending topic has also forced her to face the dark side of virality after users began sharing AI-generated, morphed images of her that were obscene and demeaning. Girija Oak has finally addressed this through a video.

Amid Social Media Buzz, Girija Oak Calls Out Her AI-Generated Morphed Photos

Taking to her X (previously Twitter) handle on Friday (November 14), Girija Oak, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series Therapy Sherapy with Gulshan Devaiah, shared a video addressing the circulation of AI-morphed vulgar images of her that have been circulating online.

Internet’s Current Favourite – Girija Oak Godbole

Reacting to the overwhelming love poured on social media in the past few days, Girija said, "What has been happening on social media in the last few days is absolute madness." Acknowledging the sudden wave of attention, the actress said that she did not really know how to react to it, but thanked fans for their lovely and supportive comments and messages for her.

She added that her family members and friends have been sending her several videos and photos of her; some of them are very creative, but a few are extremely vulgar. She said, “Using AI, my photos are getting morphed and posted online. I am also from this generation and I understand how social media works. When something is viral or trending, everyone tries to be a part of the wave so that they get traction.”

She added, “I have a 12-year-old son. Today, he does not use social media, but after a few years, he will use it. Using AI, the photos of men and women are being morphed and made vulgar, and this content stays on the internet forever. Tomorrow when my son grows up, he might see these photos. He might know that the photo is AI-generated everyone knows it even now but still people enjoy watching such photos.”

Girija Oaks Appeal to Netizens

She concluded her video by requesting that those users who create and circulate such photos, as well as those who like such photos, please think about what they are doing. “I am enjoying the fame coming through the trend, and if it helps boost my acting career, there’s nothing better than that. Thank you.” Therapy Sherapy: Neha Dhupia and Gulshan Devaiah to Star in Ali El Arabi’s Upcoming Series.

Girija Oak Addresses Viral AI-Generated Photos Circulating Online, Amid Social Media Buzz

This same video you can listen in english also. https://t.co/U6sOAA8nlw pic.twitter.com/PoVi853VW3 — Girija Oak (@Girijaa_oak) November 14, 2025

Girija Oak’s Upcoming Projects

Girija Oak will next be seen in the web series Therapy Sherapy alongside Kantara: Chapter 1 actor Gulshan Devaiah. The show directed by Nikhil Rao will also star Neha Dhupia, Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa in key roles. A release date for Therapy Sherapy is yet to be announced.

